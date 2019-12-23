As Indiana has begun its transition into preparations for Tennessee, Indiana head coach Tom Allen and quarterback Peyton Ramsey talked to the media before the holidays to discuss the progress of the team before it disperses and eventually meets up in Jacksonville on Jan. 28.

As TheHoosier.com detailed after the media spoke with Indiana offensive coordinator and newest Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer last week, the team was proceeding through bowl practice as if DeBoer was its offensive coordinator, though without official word of whether he would be able to coach the team Jan. 2 in the Gator Bowl.

Tom Allen confirmed Monday that DeBoer would be the team’s offensive coordinator.

“It’s something we were working towards and were hoping to have done,” Allen said, backing up what he said during the first day of the Early Signing Period. “Both sides worked together to make that a possibility, and I really appreciate that. He wants to finish what we started.”

Allen didn’t dive into too many details about what the hold up was in regards to getting confirmation, but he mentioned that both athletic directors were supportive of Indiana’s and DeBoer’s position and that it took transparent communication in getting the process completed.

“Both ADs were supportive,” Allen said. “Selfishly, we wanted to keep him here for the remainder of our time. But I’ve been in situations with staffs and my own self. Not a head coach but going to a different staff, and ended up not coaching a bowl game because of that. What goes into it is good communication from both sides and just sitting them down and talking them through, a give and take on both sides.”

Payton Ramsey expressed excitement when he talked about DeBoer coming back to serve as the offensive coordinator as well. Ramsey, after spotting redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix for much of the first half of the year, finished a career year – 2,227 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions on 69-percent passing – under DeBoer, who seemed to tap into Ramsey’s strengths with his offensive philosophy.

“Coach DeBoer has been monumental in my development as a player and as a person, and to be able to have another game with him means the world. It’s awesome. It says a lot about him that he was willing to come back and be a part of this one.”