TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 22nd

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

🔜 B1G Season. The Hoosiers open up conference action Wednesday as they host Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/aefEXiRvkP

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension, including a player-option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports Head of Basketball Omar Wilkes tells ESPN.

Our FL Boyz are headed home for the holidays! 🌴🏈⚪️🔴 #Relentless #LEO pic.twitter.com/Hu4sgHBCqW

Trayce Jackson-Davis says the Hoosiers cannot take Northwestern lightly, especially after a win over MSU. "We can't overlook Northwestern. Last year they may have been a bottom-half team in the conference, but right now they are No. 1." #iubb

‘I want to prove I belong’: Outback Bowl is final statement opportunity for Indiana football-- The Hoosier Network

COLUMN: Adding Cardaño-Hillary into the rotation will be crucial for the Hoosiers-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.