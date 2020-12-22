TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 22nd

The Hoosier Daily: December 22nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Fred Glass: There are influential people who don’t want Indiana to be good
An early look at the Indiana class of 2022 targets
Big Ten Spotlight: Grading the Early Signing Period
IU head coach Tom Allen named finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year
Indiana turns page on non-conference, ready for difficult Big Ten slate
TheHoosierPod: Outback Bowl, CFP Committee and IU's 2021 recruiting class
Tweets of the Day
Another prestigious honor for #IUFB's @CoachAllenIU... pic.twitter.com/5xEC79TPQg— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 21, 2020
🔜 B1G Season.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 21, 2020
The Hoosiers open up conference action Wednesday as they host Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/aefEXiRvkP
In this week's @AP_Top25... pic.twitter.com/IWoLkOUH2H— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 21, 2020
💪💪💪 @mcfadden_micah #IUFB pic.twitter.com/gFXZZXFKwz— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 21, 2020
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension, including a player-option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports Head of Basketball Omar Wilkes tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020
Our FL Boyz are headed home for the holidays! 🌴🏈⚪️🔴 #Relentless #LEO pic.twitter.com/Hu4sgHBCqW— Coach_Lee_Wilbanks (@Lee_Wilbanks) December 21, 2020
Trayce Jackson-Davis says the Hoosiers cannot take Northwestern lightly, especially after a win over MSU.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 22, 2020
"We can't overlook Northwestern. Last year they may have been a bottom-half team in the conference, but right now they are No. 1." #iubb
Headlines
5 things to know about IU football's Outback Bowl opponent: Ole Miss-- Indy Star
ALLEN A FINALIST FOR FWAA NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD-- Hoosier Sports Report
IN FINAL COACHES POLL, MOST FAVORED IU OVER IOWA STATE-- Hoosier Sports Report
NOTES: IU begins preparation for Ole Miss; postseason honors for Allen, McFadden-- Crimson Quarry
COLUMN: Adding Cardaño-Hillary into the rotation will be crucial for the Hoosiers-- Indiana Daily Student
‘I want to prove I belong’: Outback Bowl is final statement opportunity for Indiana football-- The Hoosier Network
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.