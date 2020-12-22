 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 22nd
The Hoosier Daily: December 22nd

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Fred Glass: There are influential people who don’t want Indiana to be good

An early look at the Indiana class of 2022 targets

Big Ten Spotlight: Grading the Early Signing Period

IU head coach Tom Allen named finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

Indiana turns page on non-conference, ready for difficult Big Ten slate

TheHoosierPod: Outback Bowl, CFP Committee and IU's 2021 recruiting class

Archie Miller Radio Show

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

5 things to know about IU football's Outback Bowl opponent: Ole Miss-- Indy Star

ALLEN A FINALIST FOR FWAA NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD-- Hoosier Sports Report

IN FINAL COACHES POLL, MOST FAVORED IU OVER IOWA STATE-- Hoosier Sports Report

NOTES: IU begins preparation for Ole Miss; postseason honors for Allen, McFadden-- Crimson Quarry

COLUMN: Adding Cardaño-Hillary into the rotation will be crucial for the Hoosiers-- Indiana Daily Student

‘I want to prove I belong’: Outback Bowl is final statement opportunity for Indiana football-- The Hoosier Network

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

{{ article.author_name }}