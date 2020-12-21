With 13 commits and one transfer signed this week for the Class of 2021, it is time for the Indiana Hoosiers to begin turning its attention to the Class of 2022.

Head football coach Tom Allen told the media that while this year's class was a smaller one, something he and his staff fully expected, next year's signing class will be much larger, adding that the success of this season, which included a 6-1 record and being ranked 7th in the AP Top 25, will help next year's cycle.

"The '22 class for us is going to be a big class, expect it to be a large class numerically and we've been planning for that and building for that. That is where I see the true benefit and change in what we are able to do and who we attract here based on on-field performances is in the '22 class and beyond. It will be a very important class coming up here in 2022," Allen told the media this week.

Mike Farrell, national recruiting director for Rivals.com, echoed those sentiments, telling TheHoosier.com that this year's class was already established prior to the start of this season.

"I think we will see more of a boost from their success in 2022. They took a small class this year and this cycle, Indiana took advantage of the pandemic in that players were looking to stay closer to home," Farrell said.