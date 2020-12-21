Indiana capped off its non-conference slate with a neutral site win against the Butler Bulldogs over the weekend in the Crossroads Classic.

IU currently sits at 5-2 with losses against No. 17 Texas and No. 20 Florida State, and notable wins over Providence, Stanford and Butler.

For Archie Miller, there were a lot of positives in the non-conference, but the biggest takeaway was being able to play.

"To be able to get all seven non-conference games before we head to conference was essential to us," Miller said. "We feel like our schedule strength is as good as anyone in the country and it has prepared us for the long (conference) grind."

With many programs seeing cancelations left and right, IU was one of the few programs that didn't have an adjustment to its schedule once the season began.

Having five games against power-5, high-major opponents was also a positive.

"It's been tough because I think early on we're playing some really high-level, intense games against good teams and we aren't able to just massage guys in and out," Miller said.

Now, the grueling stretch of the Big Ten starts, with a matchup against Northwestern on Wednesday, a team that just knocked off No. 4 Michigan State.