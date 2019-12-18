News More News
The Hoosier Daily: December 18

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Fort Wayne offensive guard Randy Holtz committed to Indiana the day before the Early Signing Period begins Wednesday.
Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer to be named head coach at Fresno State

Fort Wayne OL Randy Holtz commits to Indiana

When to expect signing announcements on 12/18

Thread: Kalen DeBoer introduced as Fresno State head coach

Fred Glass will leave with optimism for Indiana basketball

Hoosier Rotisserie: December 17

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Who will replace Fred Glass as IU AD? Here are some potential candidates to keep an eye on -- Indianapolis Star

DeBoer named Fresno State head coach -- Hoosier Sports Report

'Mind Your Banners': Where college recruiting and bowl preparation collide -- Indianapolis Star

Best of the Decade: The case for Victor Oladipo -- The Hoosier Network

Podcast: Glass and DeBoer out the door -- Hoosier Sports Report

Video: 2021 guard Khristian Lander highlights at FORUM Tipoff Classic -- Inside The Hall

OPINION: How to view Fred Glass' tenure -- Indiana Daily Student

{{ article.author_name }}