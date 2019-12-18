The Hoosier Daily: December 18
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer to be named head coach at Fresno State
Fort Wayne OL Randy Holtz commits to Indiana
When to expect signing announcements on 12/18
Thread: Kalen DeBoer introduced as Fresno State head coach
Fred Glass will leave with optimism for Indiana basketball
Tweets of the Day
Officially official ✔️— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) December 17, 2019
We have a new man in charge, but he’s no stranger to the Valley‼️#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/SMSOKgmrOC
Kalen DeBoer is introduced as Fresno State's head coach. #iufb pic.twitter.com/4qHun0ALHe— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 17, 2019
DeBoer also told @BriABC30 that he wants to coach Indiana in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2nd. Said it was a special team to be a part of. Will see over the next couple of days if that can work logistically. @ABC30 https://t.co/NT7qCwsljV— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) December 17, 2019
Should be noted he has accepted a PWO offer and was named Class 6A All-Indiana this season. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 17, 2019
TJD breaks the wattage record on the air squat machine according to Clif Marshall’s Instagram. #iubb pic.twitter.com/yHEb9OHl4b— IndianaHQ (@IndianaHQ) December 18, 2019
📻 Tune in Thursday night. AD Fred Glass joins @CoachAllenIU for Inside #IUFB.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 17, 2019
All of the existence of Homefield has led up to this moment.— Homefield (@HomefieldApparl) December 18, 2019
We present to you: THE OVAL
We have gotten special permission to print The Oval through Bowl Season, so you gotta move fast
We CAN’T guarantee Christmas delivery but we’ll try our best
SHOP: https://t.co/Mp8e7g2AyQ
⏰ Time is set for our Dec. 29 game against Arkansas.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 17, 2019
The Hoosiers and Razorbacks will square off at 6 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. pic.twitter.com/8lKnu4sEMO
Headlines
Who will replace Fred Glass as IU AD? Here are some potential candidates to keep an eye on -- Indianapolis Star
DeBoer named Fresno State head coach -- Hoosier Sports Report
'Mind Your Banners': Where college recruiting and bowl preparation collide -- Indianapolis Star
Best of the Decade: The case for Victor Oladipo -- The Hoosier Network
Podcast: Glass and DeBoer out the door -- Hoosier Sports Report
Video: 2021 guard Khristian Lander highlights at FORUM Tipoff Classic -- Inside The Hall
OPINION: How to view Fred Glass' tenure -- Indiana Daily Student
----
