Officially official ✔️ We have a new man in charge, but he’s no stranger to the Valley‼️ #GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/SMSOKgmrOC

Kalen DeBoer is introduced as Fresno State's head coach. #iufb pic.twitter.com/4qHun0ALHe

DeBoer also told @BriABC30 that he wants to coach Indiana in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2nd. Said it was a special team to be a part of. Will see over the next couple of days if that can work logistically. @ABC30 https://t.co/NT7qCwsljV

Should be noted he has accepted a PWO offer and was named Class 6A All-Indiana this season. #iufb

TJD breaks the wattage record on the air squat machine according to Clif Marshall’s Instagram. #iubb pic.twitter.com/yHEb9OHl4b

📻 Tune in Thursday night. AD Fred Glass joins @CoachAllenIU for Inside #IUFB .

⏰ Time is set for our Dec. 29 game against Arkansas. The Hoosiers and Razorbacks will square off at 6 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. pic.twitter.com/8lKnu4sEMO

Who will replace Fred Glass as IU AD? Here are some potential candidates to keep an eye on -- Indianapolis Star

DeBoer named Fresno State head coach -- Hoosier Sports Report

'Mind Your Banners': Where college recruiting and bowl preparation collide -- Indianapolis Star

Best of the Decade: The case for Victor Oladipo -- The Hoosier Network

Podcast: Glass and DeBoer out the door -- Hoosier Sports Report

Video: 2021 guard Khristian Lander highlights at FORUM Tipoff Classic -- Inside The Hall

OPINION: How to view Fred Glass' tenure -- Indiana Daily Student