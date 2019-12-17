Holtz was down to Indiana and Purdue and chose Indiana after the Hoosiers had a spot left open in the class following former commit Vinny Sciury 's de-commitment after his official visit Dec. 6. Sciury has re-committed to Toledo.

Fort Wayne offensive lineman Randy Holtz has committed to Indiana, the in-state 2020 target announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Holtz has made a number of visits to Indiana during his senior season, as Purdue appeared to be the primary destination for him throughout his junior year. But after visits for the Connecticut and Michigan games and his official visit Dec. 13, Holtz had slowly grown into the forefront of Indiana's offensive line recruiting efforts. Tom Allen met Holtz for the first time in person in October, and Holtz had become more of a possibility as the Early Signing Period inched nearer.

"It’s just what feels right, what feels like home, where I feel most comfortable," Holtz told TheHoosier.com.



After his official visit, Holtz said the trip was "amazing," after a potential opportunity was left open for his commitment to Indiana.

The Hoosiers had been searching for interior offensive linemen in the 2020 class, adding Cam Knight, Brady Feeney and Stanford transfer Dylan Powell. At about 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, Holtz has the body of a Big Ten guard and was the best in-state option remaining along the offensive line, as he was given the 2019 IFCA Mr. Football Award for the offensive line position.