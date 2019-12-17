News More News
Thread: Kalen DeBoer introduced as Fresno State head coach

Staff
Fresno State announced Tuesday afternoon that former Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer will be named its new head coach, after third-year head coach Jeff Tedford unexpectedly left due to heart-related health issues.

DeBoer will be introduced during a press conference held in Fresno, California, at 5 p.m. ET.

Follow along with updates at TheHoosier.com's premium football forum or at this link.

