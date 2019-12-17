Thread: Kalen DeBoer introduced as Fresno State head coach
Fresno State announced Tuesday afternoon that former Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer will be named its new head coach, after third-year head coach Jeff Tedford unexpectedly left due to heart-related health issues.
DeBoer will be introduced during a press conference held in Fresno, California, at 5 p.m. ET.
We think “Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer” has a nice ring to it 😏— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) December 17, 2019
