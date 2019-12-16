News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 07:29:07 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 16

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Baumgart: FORUM Tipoff Classic

Rob Phinisee: The calming presence for Indiana basketball

How Indiana is approaching its time between regular season, Gator Bowl

Video: Indiana's third bowl practice

WATCH: Micah McFadden, Tiawan Mullen discuss bowl plans

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Hendershot keeps building a rapport with Ramsey -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU women wake up, rout Penguins, 93-56 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Hoosiers Excited to be Back on the Practice Field -- Hoosier Maven

Allen's gamble pays off for the Hoosiers -- IU Athletics

Early look at Gator Bowl opponent Tennessee -- Hoosier State of Mind

Al Durham finding his groove at the right time -- Hoosier State of Mind

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}