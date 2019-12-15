WATCH: Micah McFadden, Tiawan Mullen discuss bowl plans
Indiana sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden and freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen talked to the media about this weekend's burst of practices and their plans for the bowl and for the holidays.
For context around their plans, read about the plans set in place by Tom Allen to manage time throughout December, leading up to the Gator Bowl.
Listen to what McFadden and Mullen had to say in the videos below.
Micah McFadden
Tiawan Mullen
