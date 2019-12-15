Indiana completed its last of three initial bowl practices before the Hoosiers take a short break and come back later this week for three more practices.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen said these first three practices were meant to focus on fundamentals and get back into football shape – almost like a second spring for the 2019 team. So TheHoosier.com put together a short video to show some drills and exercises Indiana was using before diving into Tennessee preparation.

It was also the first look the media was able to have of senior left tackle Coy Cronk working in his coaching role with the offensive linemen.

