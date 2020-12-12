TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 12th

The Hoosier Daily: December 12th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Allen maintains it is 'earmuffs and blinders' despite disappointment
Rebounding woes continue for IU: 'Number one thing going to hold us back'
Despite keeping its guard up, Covid-19 halts Indiana
Tweets of the Day
ICYMI - Notable #iubb related games tomorrow in the FORUM Tipoff:— Alec Lasley (@allasley) December 11, 2020
2:00 pm– Franklin Central v North Central (Leland Walker)
3:30 pm– Southport v Gary West Side (Jalen Washington)
8:20 pm– Lawrence North (CJ Gunn) v Archbishop Moeller (Logan Duncomb)
🔜⚽️🏆— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) December 12, 2020
• Caleb Porter, @AidanZMorris, @GrantLillard
• @wbruin, @trey_muse#MLSCup | #ProIU pic.twitter.com/LN3cKyfdm6
𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 pic.twitter.com/5S9plaFHlZ— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 11, 2020
American Heritage gets it done. Huge field goal from Chris Maron in the final seconds. The Patriots scored 16 unanswered to knock off undefeated Jesuit, 16-13.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) December 12, 2020
Appears to be a PWO offer for Center Grove's standout running back. Ball State, Indiana State, and Southern Illinois had extended scholarship offers previously. #iufb https://t.co/5k7XgB3Vr0— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 11, 2020
This report has IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack as "the front-runner" for the South Alabama job, and that the job is expected to be filled in " the next 24 to 72 hours." #iufb https://t.co/vXZfbu6SB0— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 11, 2020
Headlines
Shunned in CFB Playoff, canceled Bucket game, pushed aside by Big Ten. It's been a week for IU football.-- Indy Star
Sister of IU football coach Tom Allen cheers on brother from heart of Purdue country-- Indy Star
Marcus Thigpen's next football career is another football career: helping other players-- Indy Star
IU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL WILL NOT PLAY SATURDAY-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU LB McFadden becoming one of Big Ten’s top defensive players-- The Herald Bulletin
‘He’s just contagious’: Tiawan Mullen’s belief central in Indiana’s historic year-- The Hoosier Network
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.