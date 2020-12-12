 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 12th
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-12 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 12th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Allen maintains it is 'earmuffs and blinders' despite disappointment

Rebounding woes continue for IU: 'Number one thing going to hold us back'

Despite keeping its guard up, Covid-19 halts Indiana

Friday Recruiting Notebook

Shunned in CFB Playoff, canceled Bucket game, pushed aside by Big Ten. It's been a week for IU football.-- Indy Star

Sister of IU football coach Tom Allen cheers on brother from heart of Purdue country-- Indy Star

Marcus Thigpen's next football career is another football career: helping other players-- Indy Star

IU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL WILL NOT PLAY SATURDAY-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU LB McFadden becoming one of Big Ten’s top defensive players-- The Herald Bulletin

‘He’s just contagious’: Tiawan Mullen’s belief central in Indiana’s historic year-- The Hoosier Network

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

