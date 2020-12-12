TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 12th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

American Heritage gets it done. Huge field goal from Chris Maron in the final seconds. The Patriots scored 16 unanswered to knock off undefeated Jesuit, 16-13.

Appears to be a PWO offer for Center Grove's standout running back. Ball State, Indiana State, and Southern Illinois had extended scholarship offers previously. #iufb https://t.co/5k7XgB3Vr0

This report has IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack as "the front-runner" for the South Alabama job, and that the job is expected to be filled in " the next 24 to 72 hours." #iufb https://t.co/vXZfbu6SB0

IU LB McFadden becoming one of Big Ten’s top defensive players-- The Herald Bulletin

Marcus Thigpen's next football career is another football career: helping other players-- Indy Star

Sister of IU football coach Tom Allen cheers on brother from heart of Purdue country-- Indy Star

Shunned in CFB Playoff, canceled Bucket game, pushed aside by Big Ten. It's been a week for IU football.-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.