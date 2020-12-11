Earmuffs and blinders.

For Indiana head football coach Tom Allen the two items he has talked about routinely this season are not for his health, but rather a way to keep his team locked in and focused on what is going on right in front of them.

After the Hoosiers upended Penn State in dramatic fashion and media from around the country began asking for Allen’s time, Allen said the team was leaning on its earmuffs and blinders to stay focused and ignore the outside noise.

Earmuffs and blinders helped the Hoosiers end its losing streak to Michigan, earn a win over Michigan State for the first time under Allen, come storming back against Ohio State in the second half and pick up a win at Wisconsin last week.

“The team has really focused on earmuffs and blinders and playing at a high level no matter what,” Allen told Indiana broadcaster Don Fischer Thursday during his weekly Inside Indiana Football radio show.

And, now with the season halted and Indiana remaining 12th in the College Football Playoff rankings for the third week in a row, Allen says now is the time to really adhere to the earmuffs and blinders talking points for the 6-1 Hoosiers, who are ranked 8th in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Fischer asked Allen about the Big Ten opting to change the rules away from the six-game minimum and put Ohio State into the conference championship game over the Hoosiers, who had met the minimum number of games, but lost to the Buckeyes 42-35 last month in Columbus.

Allen said Indiana had its chance and didn’t cash in.

“You have to win on the field. The bottom line is I can’t control any of that stuff. We are going to focus on the task at hand with earmuffs and blinders. I have to practice what I preach. My dad taught me to shut your mouth and let your pads do the talking… We are going to press on, won’t blink and will get better,” Allen said.