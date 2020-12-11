There is no hiding the fact that Indiana is a deficient team on the glass. Archie Miller knew that to be the case heading into the season and up to this point, that has been the case.

Going into Wednesday's matchup against Florida State, Indiana was outrebounding teams by just 0.2 - 35.2 to 35 a game. On Wednesday, Indiana was equal on the glass but gave up 19 offensive rebounds. On the season, the Hoosiers now are giving up nearly 12 offensive rebounds per game.

While IU's defense is currently ranked No. 12 in defensive efficiency in the KenPom Rankings, there are only so many games that unit can continue to play at that level while still giving up that amount of offensive rebounds.

"I don't feel good about rebounding. For me and our staff it's our number one concern," Miller said following the Florida State loss. "I think that we're forcing teams into possessions late in the clock where they’ve got to drive the ball. I think when you drive your defense typically collapses, but the big thing in this game right here was their perimeter people coming in for the offensive rebounds."

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson both average over seven rebounds per game, among the top duo's in the conference, but without Joey Brunk in the lineup, there have been major concerns about who exactly would step up in that category.

"Trayce can rebound the ball, Race can rebound the ball, other than that I don’t know that we have a ton of guys going after the ball and rebound it," Archie Miller said following the season opener. "I think we are deficient on the glass right now."