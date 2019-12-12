The Hoosier Daily: December 12
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
🚨TODAY IS THE PRIORITY DEADLINE🚨— IU Ticket Office (@IndianaTix) December 12, 2019
Get your order in for the @taxslayerbowl TODAY and have your IU Athletics Priority Point total factored in when we allocate your seats.#GoIU #IUFB https://t.co/QCsWeOh6xZ
Fort Wayne offensive lineman and long-time Indiana target Randy Holtz will visit Indiana officially this weekend. #iufb https://t.co/4DQoYNzbFT— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 11, 2019
Logan Justus, Stevie Scott both garner AP All-Big Ten honors. #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 11, 2019
Highest forced incompletion %, FBS CBs (min. 225 cover snaps):— Cam Mellor (@PFF_Cam) December 10, 2019
1. Tiawan Mullen, Indiana: 34.2%
2. Jermaine Waller, Va Tech: 31.4%
3. Lavert Hill, Michigan: 30.8%
4. Kristian Fulton, LSU: 29.6%
5. Lamar Jackson, Nebraska: 28.6%
6. Charles Oliver, Texas A&M: 27.7%
2021 five-star tells @TiptonEdits Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, and Memphis are prioritizing him.— TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) December 11, 2019
Recruitment is still open. @khristianlander
Headlines
Joey Brunk shows perseverance in Indiana’s Jimmy V Classic win -- Inside The Hall
Depth Has Archie Miller Believing, Especially With His Point Guard Back -- The Daily Hoosier
Video: ESPN’s Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis talk IU, Bob Knight and the Big Ten -- Inside The Hall
POTB 305: Mike DeCourcy assesses Indiana through 10 games -- Inside the Hall
The most underrated college football players of 2019 -- Pro Football Focus
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.