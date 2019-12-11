News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 10:05:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Connecticut

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss Indiana's ugly 57-54 win over Connecticut in New York City on Tuesday. The trio discuss the Joey Brunk redemption story, how Trayce Jackson-Davis playing t the five affects those around him, what this game shows about Indiana moving forward and where the Hoosiers can improve before Nebraska on Friday.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}