IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Connecticut
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss Indiana's ugly 57-54 win over Connecticut in New York City on Tuesday. The trio discuss the Joey Brunk redemption story, how Trayce Jackson-Davis playing t the five affects those around him, what this game shows about Indiana moving forward and where the Hoosiers can improve before Nebraska on Friday.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.