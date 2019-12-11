The Indiana Hoosiers earned a bounce back victory on Tuesday night, leaving New York with a 57-54 victory over the Connecticut Huskies in the Jimmy V Classic. Indiana’s defense was a major problem in their road loss to Wisconsin, but the Hoosiers rode arguably their best defensive performance of the season in this one to get back on track.

Offense has been easy to come by for the Hoosiers so far this season, but that was far from the case on Tuesday night. Indiana finished the contest with an effective field goal percentage of just 38.6% along with posting their lowest adjusted offensive efficiency rating of the season at 84.3.

The Hoosiers finished the game with no players in double figures, and frankly it was ugly to watch for large parts of the game. Indiana will need to be crisper offensively moving forward in the Big Ten, especially from behind the arc where they finished just 2-of-13 on the night. However, at least in this match-up, Indiana did just enough offensively to leave with the win.