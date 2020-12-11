TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 11th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Several Indiana football recruits and commits are on the 2020 All-USA Football Super Team. They would be OL Josh Sales, WR Omar Cooper, QB Donaven McCulley, QB Tayven Jackson, DE Caden Curry, and DE Joe Strickland. #iufb

I just want to thank god for giving me the opportunity to say that I will be signing to Indiana University on Dec 16‼️♥️🙏🏾 @IndianaFootball @CoachAllenIU @coachcscott @CoachEddie2 pic.twitter.com/E4kCfOkNez

The Hoosiers are getting one of the country's top draft prospects in the class of 2023 after @HCSindy sophomore pitcher Andrew Wiggins committed to @IndianaBase . #ScoutShow x @LTUAthletics Recruit yourself at https://t.co/lTs0oUKdnE pic.twitter.com/gxVcKOSsGu

✅ ProCase Invite Accepted ✅ Player: 2021 C @brocktibbitts Commitment: @IndianaBase ▫️🏈⚾️ Standout at @napls_athletics ▫️ Top 5 catcher in 2021 class Press ▶️ to hear more about the future Hoosier ✅ ProCase has 150+ D1 commits over the past 3 years pic.twitter.com/pN9FY8pfRF

Jackson-Davis Continues to Grow On and Off the Court-- IU Athletics

Allen on CFP: “We’ve earned the right to be a top-10 team”-- Crimson Quarry

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.