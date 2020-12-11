TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 11th

The Hoosier Daily: December 11th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
IU struggles to close... 'To be different, we have to win these games'
Wommack has emerged as one of the top assistants in the nation
Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's loss to Florida State
Tweets of the Day
Update on Saturday's game. https://t.co/FlS6yJtb8j— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 10, 2020
Brains + brawn. 🧠💪 pic.twitter.com/UHp7uw3JdC— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 10, 2020
Several Indiana football recruits and commits are on the 2020 All-USA Football Super Team. They would be OL Josh Sales, WR Omar Cooper, QB Donaven McCulley, QB Tayven Jackson, DE Caden Curry, and DE Joe Strickland. #iufb— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) December 11, 2020
I just want to thank god for giving me the opportunity to say that I will be signing to Indiana University on Dec 16‼️♥️🙏🏾 @IndianaFootball @CoachAllenIU @coachcscott @CoachEddie2 pic.twitter.com/E4kCfOkNez— Maurice Freeman4️⃣ (@757reese) December 10, 2020
🧠 + ⚽️ #IUMS pic.twitter.com/rMuwUTz210— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) December 10, 2020
The Hoosiers are getting one of the country's top draft prospects in the class of 2023 after @HCSindy sophomore pitcher Andrew Wiggins committed to @IndianaBase.#ScoutShow x @LTUAthletics— STATE CHAMPS! Network (@statechampsnet) December 10, 2020
Recruit yourself at https://t.co/lTs0oUKdnE pic.twitter.com/gxVcKOSsGu
👏 to our #B1G Academic Honorees. pic.twitter.com/vVX3A98LGz— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) December 10, 2020
✅ ProCase Invite Accepted ✅— Prep Baseball Report Ohio (@PrepBaseballOH) December 10, 2020
Player: 2021 C @brocktibbitts
Commitment: @IndianaBase
▫️🏈⚾️ Standout at @napls_athletics
▫️ Top 5 catcher in 2021 class
Press ▶️ to hear more about the future Hoosier
✅ ProCase has 150+ D1 commits over the past 3 years pic.twitter.com/pN9FY8pfRF
Headlines
IU basketball Stock Watch: Trayce Jackson-Davis shines, Armaan Franklin steps up, but shooting still amiss-- Indy Star
DOLSON, ALLEN DISCUSS B1G TITLE GAME, NO BUCKET GAME, AND CFP RANKINGS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Allen on CFP: “We’ve earned the right to be a top-10 team”-- Crimson Quarry
Indiana’s Game Against Butler Canceled-- IU Athletics
Record 114 Hoosiers Honored for Academic Excellence-- IU Athletics
Jackson-Davis Continues to Grow On and Off the Court-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
