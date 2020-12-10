And, the Hoosiers have been great in the conference on the defensive side of the football under Wommack in 2020.

“Kane’s done a great job preparing these guys and creating a culture of accountability on that side of the ball with how we practice and how we prepare and the attention to detail and just the things that it takes to be great in this conference," Allen said.

Allen said Wommack has done a great job this season in not just preparing the defense, but creating a culture with the "Swarm D" mentality.

This season, he, much like defense, is a year wiser and more experienced and the results show not just on the field, but off as well. Wommack was named Tuesday as a nominee for the 2020 Broyles Award, which honors college football's top assistant coaches.

Two years ago, Wommack was hired away from South Alabama by Tom Allen and underwent a baptism by fire last year in his first season as defensive coordinator.

"He taught me the scheme of what we do and what we do here from a system and schematic standpoint is built off of what he taught," Wommack said recently.

After all, it was the veteran assistant coach, Dave Wommack, who developed the 4-2-5 defense that Indiana has run with perfection this season en route to a nation leading 18 takeaways.

The Hoosiers are sporting a 6-1 record, and much of that can be attributed back to the play of the defense, something that Allen is proud about, noting it hasn't always been easy for Wommack.

“I’m hard on him, I’m tough on him, and he knows it,” Allen said. “Sometimes it’s tough to coach the position and call that side of the ball, that the head coach used to coach and call. But I’m so proud of him, and I think he’s done a great job.”

Indiana leads the Big Ten in interceptions with 17 and is also first in the nation, first in opponent red zone scores, tied for sixth in takeaways and tied for 13th in sacks. The 17 interceptions are tied for third most in school history. Against Michigan State, the Spartans never crossed past Indiana's 38-yard line, and the Hoosiers have notched five shutouts since the start of the 2017 season.

In last week's 14-6 win at Wisconsin, the Badgers were held the the fewest points against Indiana since 1922 and it also marked the first time they failed to score a touchdown in five years.

“It’s my job not to be the best defensive coordinator I envision, but the best defensive coordinator Tom Allen wants for this program. I’m trying to work relentlessly to do that day in and day out," Wommack said.

And that work includes drawing up blitzes that confuse opposing quarterbacks, regardless of who they play for.

Indiana's defense features athletes all over the field, as even the defensive line has gotten in on the act of recording interceptions and bringing pressure.

Wommack and Allen both note a pressure defense, where multiple players come from multiple positions on the field has always been what Indiana has been about since Allen arrived. Wommack noted both he and Allen are in sync with what the defensive unit wants to do each week.

"I think that takes time to get your minds wrapped around what your personnel is and what we want to accomplish," Wommack said.

And, what they want to accomplish is mental confusion and physical duress for opposing quarterbacks. Prior to Ohio State's game against Indiana, quarterback Justin Fields told the media many times that Indiana did a good job confusing quarterbacks and forcing the issue by bringing pressure all over. When the two teams played in Columbus, Indiana forced Fields into three takeaways and the takeaways were the result of a plan and scheme devised by the youngest Power 5 defensive coordinator who still draws on the lessons of yesterday from his father.

"My dad taught me how to lead well and he was never was a head coach himself and never had that passion himself. But to be able to lead his room and create ownership and buy-in on his side of the ball is something I have taken as a defensive coordinator. He led our family well, and I don’t think I would have the passion and the drive if it weren’t for seeing him and how he conducts himself," Wommack said.