Indiana had seven single-digit losses last year and three by one possession. On Wednesday night, IU had yet another one, losing 69-67 on the road to No. 20 Florida State. With a tie ball-game and under six seconds left, the Hoosiers allowed freshman Scottie Barnes to go full court and hit the game-winner with 1.8 seconds left.

It was IU's second game against a ranked opponent this year... and it turned into its second loss to a ranked opponent.

"The coast to coast layup at the end of the game is on me," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "We have to be better in special situations. You can't let a guy get a full head of steam and go coast to coast, you got to be able to slow him down."

Despite having many high's and low's in his Indiana coaching career, Archie Miller continues to see a difference with this unit.

"That locker room was vastly different than a lot of locker rooms since I've been here," Miller said. "That was a very upset team. It's an upset group, because they pour your heart out.

"That's what you hope for when you go on the road against a team like this. You want to battle, find a way to be there at the end."