The Hoosier Daily: December 11
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana finds ugly victory in NYC but sparks response to loss in Wisconsin
Indiana forces 22 turnovers, wins hard-fought contest over UConn
Instant Reaction: Indiana 57, Connecticut 54
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to Indiana's win in New York City
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Hoosiers hang on for an important win at @TheGarden 57-54 over Uconn. @IndianaMBB— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) December 11, 2019
Joey Brunk has beautiful energy that was contagious for his team!!! PS: thanks for coming down to me 😂🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/o4M2Nnd0fP
Final box score from tonight’s Indiana-Connecticut game in NYC. #iubb pic.twitter.com/XieubOEHqK— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 11, 2019
Highest forced incompletion %, FBS CBs (min. 225 cover snaps):— Cam Mellor (@PFF_Cam) December 10, 2019
1. Tiawan Mullen, Indiana: 34.2%
2. Jermaine Waller, Va Tech: 31.4%
3. Lavert Hill, Michigan: 30.8%
4. Kristian Fulton, LSU: 29.6%
5. Lamar Jackson, Nebraska: 28.6%
6. Charles Oliver, Texas A&M: 27.7%
Headlines
IU defended its way out of trouble vs. UConn — and will need to do it again -- Indianapolis Star
IU pulls out 57-54 win over UConn -- Hoosiers Sports Report
Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over UConn -- Inside The Hall
Joey Brunk shows perseverance in Indiana’s Jimmy V Classic win -- Inside The Hall
The Minute After: Connecticut -- Inside The Hall
Video: Dan Hurley reacts to loss to Indiana -- Inside The Hall
IU-UCONN Postgame Show -- Assembly Call
Former IU quarterback Zander Diamont is selling $6 million houses in L.A. -- Indianapolis Star
