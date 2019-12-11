Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Hoosiers hang on for an important win at ⁦ @TheGarden ⁩ 57-54 over Uconn. ⁦ @IndianaMBB ⁩ Joey Brunk has beautiful energy that was contagious for his team!!! PS: thanks for coming down to me 😂🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/o4M2Nnd0fP

Final box score from tonight’s Indiana-Connecticut game in NYC. #iubb pic.twitter.com/XieubOEHqK

IU defended its way out of trouble vs. UConn — and will need to do it again -- Indianapolis Star

IU pulls out 57-54 win over UConn -- Hoosiers Sports Report

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over UConn -- Inside The Hall

Joey Brunk shows perseverance in Indiana’s Jimmy V Classic win -- Inside The Hall

The Minute After: Connecticut -- Inside The Hall

Video: Dan Hurley reacts to loss to Indiana -- Inside The Hall

IU-UCONN Postgame Show -- Assembly Call

Former IU quarterback Zander Diamont is selling $6 million houses in L.A. -- Indianapolis Star