Indiana plays its first neutral site game of the season in New York City at Madison Square Garden, as Connecticut is next on the schedule and presents perhaps the toughest nonconference test remaining on the Indiana schedule.

Connecticut is coming off three consecutive wins as it heads into its fourth neutral site game of the season when Indiana and the Huskies meet in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The Huskies have proven to be more dangerous at this point in the season than early projections would have rated them, but at No. 51 nationally according to KenPom.com, Connecticut is the least likely remaining nonconference opponent for Indiana to defeat. The Hoosiers have a 59-percent chance at victory.

Connecticut has already beaten Florida, who was rated No. 34 in the nation by KenPom, and it took Xavier (No. 27) to double-overtime but eventually lost. That’s the same Huskies team that lost to St. Joseph’s (No. 246).

What it means

As Indiana played seven nonconference opponents outside the Power Five ranks, there was an idea that the true identity of the team wouldn’t be discovered until it played a stronger team. The bar was set high in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, when the Hoosier defeated No. 17 Florida State but then dropped extremely low after their uninspired 20-point loss to 4-4 Wisconsin in Madison.

“The feeling in your body after a loss, especially after you experience it for the first time all year, it’s one of those things where nothing works anymore, nothing’s right anymore. Look, you’re somewhere in the middle,” Miller said after the Wisconsin game. “This feeling that’s in us right now, it’s not going to go away until we work it out.”

Indiana is still trying to find its footing with health and identity, as Rob Phinisee isn’t likely to play Tuesday and has missed most of the season with numerous injuries and Devonte Green had a minor injury after the Florida State game that left him limited in practice before the road trip. Miller used a number of sets and lineups to counter Wisconsin on Saturday, but none of the changes were getting much traction.

Whether changes will be made for the Connecticut game or whether Miller and the Hoosiers will try to push through the adversity created for themselves will be determined Tuesday night and will begin to define how this team approaches similar situations later in the season.