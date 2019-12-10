WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to Indiana's win in New York City
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, junior guard Al Durham and forwards Joey Brunk and Justin Smith spoke with the media following Indiana's win over Connecticut in New York City on Tuesday evening.
Watch what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Al Durham
Joey Brunk and Justin Smith
