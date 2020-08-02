TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 2nd

The Hoosier Daily: August 2nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
So IU got Mark Wahlberg to give James Evans his official scholarship offer. Evans is a punter from Australia already committed to IU to replace Haydon Whitehead who is entering his final year. Whitehead is also from Australia. #iufb https://t.co/RA6rye2Kvt— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) July 31, 2020
100% COMMITTED 🔒🔒👀🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9az6MN1eXG— Joshua Sales (@JSales77) August 1, 2020
#iufb's in-state recruiting stays strong.https://t.co/uygeFdn3ed— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) August 1, 2020
Which top @IndianaMBB recruit was your favorite to watch? 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/L9glrZIpE7— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) August 1, 2020
Headlines
BROWNSBURG OT SALES COMMITS TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report
SAFETY FREEMAN COMMITS TO HOOSIERS FOR 2021-- Hoosier Sports Report
The football Hoosiers are back at it again-- Crimson Quarry
3-star OT Joshua Sales commits to IU-- Crimson Quarry
Tom Allen is having a great weekend-- Crimson Quarry
