TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 2nd

{{ timeAgo('2020-08-02 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: August 2nd

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://crimsonquarry.com
Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana keeps OT Joshua Sales at home

2021 Virginia safety Maurice Freeman commits to Indiana

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

BROWNSBURG OT SALES COMMITS TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report

SAFETY FREEMAN COMMITS TO HOOSIERS FOR 2021-- Hoosier Sports Report

The football Hoosiers are back at it again-- Crimson Quarry

3-star OT Joshua Sales commits to IU-- Crimson Quarry

Tom Allen is having a great weekend-- Crimson Quarry

{{ article.author_name }}