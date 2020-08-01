2021 Virginia safety Maurice Freeman commits to Indiana
Indiana landed another commitment in the class of 2021 as Virginia safety Maurice Freeman picked the Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon.
Freeman held offers from programs like Indiana, Illinois, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Florida Atlantic, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty, Pittsburgh and Old Dominion, but his decision came down to IU, Illinois, Appalachian State and Ole Miss.
The Oscar Smith (VA) standout recently chose to skip his senior year following the decision from the Virginia High School League to cancel all fall sports.
"I'm just trying to make the best decisions for myself. I was nervous at first but now I know I'm making the best decision," Freeman previously told TheHoosier.com. "Talking with my family and my mentor, coach Redd, they assured me that college has always been the priority."
The expectation is Freeman will enroll early to Indiana.
"I feel that IU is on the up & up. The staff there is great and full of energy and they say they just want ball players no matter what,” Freeman added. “They are recruiting my area hard in the 757... I think with the way they are recruiting you are gonna see IU step it up a lot."
Freeman finished his junior season with 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, four pass break-ups and one interception.
Indiana's 2021 class now holds commitments from 12 players following.
