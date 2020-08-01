Indiana landed another commitment in the class of 2021 as Virginia safety Maurice Freeman picked the Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon.

Freeman held offers from programs like Indiana, Illinois, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Florida Atlantic, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty, Pittsburgh and Old Dominion, but his decision came down to IU, Illinois, Appalachian State and Ole Miss.

The Oscar Smith (VA) standout recently chose to skip his senior year following the decision from the Virginia High School League to cancel all fall sports.

"I'm just trying to make the best decisions for myself. I was nervous at first but now I know I'm making the best decision," Freeman previously told TheHoosier.com. "Talking with my family and my mentor, coach Redd, they assured me that college has always been the priority."

The expectation is Freeman will enroll early to Indiana.