TheHoosier - Indiana keeps OT Joshua Sales at home

“I am originally from South Bend. I moved down to Brownsburg in January 2019 and now I am about to be moving to Bloomington at the start of 2021,” Sales remarked. “It definitely feels great being able to represent my state. Everything I am basically came from this state, so it feels good to help represent and show what this state is really about.”

For offensive tackle Joshua Sales , there really is no place like home. The three-star offensive tackle has spent his entire life in the state of Indiana, and he will stay in-state for his college as well after announcing a commitment to Indiana University on Saturday

Sales had opportunities to attend schools across the country, but head coach Tom Allen and his staff did the work that convinced the Indianapolis-area lineman to stay in-state.

“I love the culture that they have there. They practice what they preach,” Sales said. “I really am a fan of coach Allen, coach (Darren) Hiller and all the other members of the staff. They are all really great coaches and people.

“From the development part, they have one of the best strength coaches in the country. Coach Hiller has a 26-year career, 20-plus offensive linemen drafted. I feel they could help me reach my goals and I could help the team reach our goals.”

A top ten ranked prospect in the state of Indiana’s 2021 class, Sales is clear on the expectations the Hoosiers have for him coming into the program.

“They project me as a pure left tackle. We’ve already discussed it and they’ve told me the plans that they have. It’s basically my job to come in, work and earn everything because nothing is going to be given.”

Sales likes his fit in the Indiana offense, and also looks forward to the future of Indiana football with the talent headed to Bloomington.

“I know (quarterback commit) Donaven McCulley and talk to him all the time,” Sales said. “I’ve been seeing some of the things they do with Michael Penix and the versatility they have in that offense. They told me they need certain pieces to make it fit right, and I feel like they have gone out and gotten those places, especially in my class. I feel like everything is coming together."

With the addition of Sales, Indiana now has five of the top 20 ranked prospects in-state committed in the 2021 class. Their 11 total commitments now constitute the 11th ranked class in the Big Ten.