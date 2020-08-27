TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 27th

The Hoosier Daily: August 27th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Tough news out of Banker's Life Fieldhouse. After being swept out of the NBA Playoffs the Pacers have decided to make a change. https://t.co/RkjOqQjepD— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 26, 2020
Indiana announced the forming of a 14-member NIL Task Force. IU basketball assistant Tom Ostrom will be on the force. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 26, 2020
IU AD Scott Dolson: "An important part of what IU Athletics will do in support of our students for years to come, and we plan to be a leader in this area"
.@greatness_16 with the snag 👏 pic.twitter.com/PkAOXYHVtl— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 25, 2020
What will Kenya Hunter bring to IU's staff? We spoke to, among others, Tim Miles, who sees the hire as a home run.— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) August 26, 2020
"It’s a really good hire for Arch.” Story: https://t.co/8tsalCFlft via @indystar #iubb
Indiana athletes -- both past and present -- have shown that they are willing to confront social justice issues #iubb #iufb https://t.co/9h3slq8LXw— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) August 26, 2020
Headlines
Big Ten plan to play college football in early 2021 includes using NFL domed stadiums-- Indianapolis Star
IU basketball's reunion between Kenya Hunter, Archie Miller 'great fit, great hire'-- Indianapolis Star
IU ADDS NAME, IMAGE, AND LIKENESS TASK FORCE-- Hoosier Sports Report
Report: 4 college basketball start dates under consideration-- Crimson Quarry
IU announces creation of Name, Image and Likeness Task Force-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana University Athletics Forms, Unveils Groundbreaking NIL Task Force-- IU Athletics
Crane Returns for Final Season-- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.