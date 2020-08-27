 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 27th
The Hoosier Daily: August 27th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff
@jimmy_sutton3

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana University forms, unveils NIL Task Force

2022 Introduction: CJ Gunn

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Big Ten plan to play college football in early 2021 includes using NFL domed stadiums-- Indianapolis Star

IU basketball's reunion between Kenya Hunter, Archie Miller 'great fit, great hire'-- Indianapolis Star

IU ADDS NAME, IMAGE, AND LIKENESS TASK FORCE-- Hoosier Sports Report

Report: 4 college basketball start dates under consideration-- Crimson Quarry

IU announces creation of Name, Image and Likeness Task Force-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana University Athletics Forms, Unveils Groundbreaking NIL Task Force-- IU Athletics

Crane Returns for Final Season-- IU Athletics

