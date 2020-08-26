While Gunn was a name being monitored by many programs heading into the summer, his play for the Indy Heat brought to light the development and growth he had made as a player in just a short period of time. At 6-foot-5, Gunn has great size and length at the wing position and with a rapidly growing skillset, there is no question he is on his way to becoming one of the better players in the state.

Gunn took a backseat role as a sophomore for Lawrence North as he was on a roster that had division one talent all over the floor. He played alongside Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up and Iowa commit Tony Perkins , new Butler commit DJ Hughes , D-I prospect Shamar Avance , IU football commit Donaven McCulley and IU football target Omar Cooper. Coming off of the bench, Gunn averaged 7.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Gunn also holds offers from Kansas State, Miami (OH), Ball State, Alabama A&M , and Valparaiso in addition to IU, and has interest from numerous programs such as Purdue, Cincinnati, Missouri, Ohio State, Butler, Louisville, Michigan State and Illinois.

Indiana took the next step in its recruitment of one of the top emerging talents in the state of Indiana in 2022 guard CJ Gunn last week. The Lawrence North (IN) junior was extended an offer from the Hoosiers, making it his second power-five offer up to this point.

Immediately, Gunn's athleticism is what stands out. Both horizontally and vertically, the junior guard is capable of finishing above the rim with ease and does so regularly. What he has improved on most over the last year is his ability to create for himself. Not an extremely consistent shooter from deep, Gunn makes a living in the mid-range. Numerous times this summer for Indy Heat, Gunn would be able to go into a two-dribble pull-up from 15-17 feet and knock down the long range two. It's his elevation that makes that shot so lethal. Already with a longer reach and wingspan, able to elevate the way he does makes it extremely difficult for opponents to disrupt his vision or stroke.

Gunn is more of a lanky wing than fully built, but he still has very good strength to take contact at the rim and finish. He has a good ability to finish with either hand and use soft touch at the rim, although he definitely attacks with his right hand more often than left.

Versatility wise, the 6-foot-5 wing can play a few different spots on the floor and makes the offense more up-tempo with his ability to grab a rebound and go full court in attack mode.

Although he isn't there yet, Gunn has all of the tools to be a lockdown defender on the wing. His size, length and quickness are all part of a diverse skillset that allows him to slack off at times, knowing he can make up with it at the rim. He can take some chances trying to get in the middle of a passing lane too. Gunn continues to make very good strides, however, and what is so telling about his game is his excitement for the defensive end and the competitive mindset to continue to get better at that end of the floor.

Overall, Gunn continues to trend upward and add more tricks to his bag on both ends of the floor. The next step in his progression is being a more consistent shooter from deep and continuing to improve his ball handling because with his skill, he is tracking to be someone who could have the ball in his hands a lot as he grows.