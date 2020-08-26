With Name, Image and Likeness an ongoing topic of discussion for the NCAA and colleges all across the country, IU has been very open in wanting to be as progressive thinking as possible as it pertains to this topic.

Bloomington, Indiana – Indiana University Athletics has announced the formation of a first-of-its-kind Name, Image and Likeness Task Force, further solidifying its position as a leader in a new and burgeoning area of intercollegiate athletics.

Co-chaired by IU Senior Associate Athletic Director for Sport Administration Becky Pany and Senior Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Communications/Director of the Cuban Center Jeremy Gray, the Indiana University Athletics NIL Task Force will provide oversight and leadership in developing the core principles and direction for IU Athletics’ effort to support its students in understanding, assessing and capitalizing in NIL opportunities.

The 14-member Task Force includes representatives from a wide range of backgrounds on campus, and will provide oversight over an area that will be an ongoing, functioning part of the IU Athletic Department.

Other members of the Task Force include:

Tom Ostrom, Associate Head Coach, Men’s Basketball

Mike Hart, Associate Head Coach, Football

Ashley Williams, Assistant Coach, Women’s Basketball

Kevin Robson, Assistant Coach, Men’s Soccer

Emily Eaton, Assistant Coach, Swimming

Lo Price, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Academic Services

Kristin Borrelli, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Services

Tyler Harris, Assistant Athletic Director, Compliance Services

Beau Bauer, Director of Development, Major Gifts, Varsity Club

Lynnea Phillips, Assistant Director of Digital and Social Media

Ash Soni, Executive Associate Dean for Academic Programs, Kelley School

Dr. Galen Clavio, Associate Professor, Director of the National Sports Journalism Center, IU Media School

“NIL is an important part of what IU Athletics will do in support of our students for years to come, and we plan to be a leader in this area,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. “In addition to the contributions of our staff, I’m appreciative that Ash Soni and Galen Clavio have agreed to be a part of our task force. They bring not only their enormous talents to our team, but also those of their students at the highly-regarded Kelley School and The Media School, creating a tremendous partnership that will benefit everyone involved.”

NIL has been often talked about issue in intercollegiate athletics in recent years, and it moved to the forefront in April when the NCAA Board of Governors recommended an update to its rules that had long prohibited student-athletes from being compensated for their own name, image and likeness. Following the board’s recommendation, each of the NCAA’s three divisions are expected to adopt new name, image and likeness legislation by January 2021. Those rules will then go into effect at the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

That new NIL legislation is expected to allow student-athletes to be compensated in a variety of areas, including third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics; personal appearances; businesses they have started; and social media.

“As many of our graduates know, personal brand building is an important component of the Kelley School experience and we are pleased to share our experience to helping IU student athletes successfully present themselves off the field or court,” said Soni, who also serves as the SungKyunKwan Professor. “We teach students how to define themselves, present their values and develop skills needed for their professional lives. Our students, who often mentor each other, will benefit from working with those they usually only cheer for from the sidelines.”

“NIL is an exciting and mutually beneficial partnership area for Indiana Athletics and the Media School,” said Clavio. “As NIL rights for college athletes expand, giving students the tools to effectively manage and leverage media will be a key element of the process.”

Today’s news comes on the heels of the announcement earlier this month of Indiana University Athletics’ three-year partnership with NIL industry leader Opendorse. Opendorse has been maximizing endorsement value for thousands of professional athletes since 2012, and established its Opendorse Ready program to apply its proven social media solutions to prepare student-athletes for coming changes in Name, Image and Likeness rights.