TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 26th

The Hoosier Daily: August 26th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
2021 outfielder commit Treylen “TJ” White excited to get Indiana
Tom Allen talks 'small' but 'exciting' 2021 recruiting class
Tweets of the Day
ICYMI: Most notable number from the IU basketball roster yesterday was Khristian Lander's weight. Listed at 185 now... was previously listed at 165 during his junior year at Reitz. Was the biggest question mark for the five-star point guard after reclassifying. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 25, 2020
.@IUHoosiers have nominated OL Harry Crider for the 2020 #CampbellTrophy! Congrats @HarryCrider!https://t.co/4mgU16G06a pic.twitter.com/XPlEqHFIlO— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) August 25, 2020
Some really awesome #IUBB and #IUFB memorabilia here up for grabs. https://t.co/JTAGBVHHJi— Homegrown Hoosier (@HomegrownHoos) August 25, 2020
10 of 14 Big Ten player/parent groups now aligned together. https://t.co/HKUVsv5Vu5— Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) August 25, 2020
Luka on the same competitive wavelength as Tom Allen. #iufb https://t.co/t2IpwwzMTc— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 25, 2020
Even with the season postponed the Hoosiers still getting disrespected by poll voters #iufbhttps://t.co/9GmH1FrATA— HoosierStateofMind (@HoosierStofMind) August 25, 2020
Headlines
STUDENT-ATHLETES’ MENTAL HEALTH A TOP CONCERN AS PANDEMIC CONTINUES-- Hoosier Sports Report
Despite IU football's postponed season, the team received votes in preseason AP poll-- Indiana Daily Student
Staying ‘Sharp’ – IU Making Best of Tough Football Situation-- IU Athletics
Without fall football, Big Ten schools are hurting financially. Could TV partners lend a hand?-- Indianapolis Star
College runners lost three NCAA meets, so they'll run for rewards others can't see-- Indianapolis Star
