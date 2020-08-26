 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 26th
The Hoosier Daily: August 26th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
@jimmy_sutton3

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

2021 outfielder commit Treylen “TJ” White excited to get Indiana

Tom Allen talks 'small' but 'exciting' 2021 recruiting class

Headlines

STUDENT-ATHLETES’ MENTAL HEALTH A TOP CONCERN AS PANDEMIC CONTINUES-- Hoosier Sports Report

Despite IU football's postponed season, the team received votes in preseason AP poll-- Indiana Daily Student

Staying ‘Sharp’ – IU Making Best of Tough Football Situation-- IU Athletics

Without fall football, Big Ten schools are hurting financially. Could TV partners lend a hand?-- Indianapolis Star

College runners lost three NCAA meets, so they'll run for rewards others can't see-- Indianapolis Star

