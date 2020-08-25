The doubt of a 2020 football season has not had an impact on the Indiana Hoosiers when it comes to recruiting and finding players in the class of 2021. The Hoosiers have landed 14 commits through Aug. 24 and that includes four-star standout Jaquez Smith, a wide receiver from Westlake High School (Ga.), recently selecting Indiana over the likes of Georgia, LSU and Auburn, and four-star standout Donaven McCulley, a quarterback from Lawrence North High School (IN). Indiana head coach Tom Allen acknowledged recently that the class will be smaller than any other he has had as head coach. “We have 14 commits so far. We have a few more spots, it’s definitely a smaller class since I’ve been here. We knew that going in,” Allen told members of the media this week during a Zoom conference call.

While small, there is quite a bit of talent coming to Bloomington, in addition to McCulley and Smith. Indiana has also landed commitments from Cooper Jones (defensive end from Valparaiso High School, Indiana), Larry Smith (safety from Oakleaf High School, Fla.), Joshua Sales (offensive lineman from Brownsburg High School, Indiana), Trenten Howland (athlete from Joilet West High School, Ill.), Aaron Steinfeldt (tight end from Bloomington North High School, Indiana), Aubrey Burks (safety from Auburndale High School, Fla.), Jordyn Williams (wide receiver from Trinity Christian School, Texas), David Holloman (running back from Avondale High School, Mich.), Vinny Fiacable (offensive lineman from Bishop Dwenger High School, Indiana), Jordan Grier (athlete from Cedar Grove High School, Ga.), Maurice Freeman (safety from Oscar Smith High School, Va.) and James Evans (punter from New Zealand). “It is a smaller class, and we knew that going in, but we are very excited about the ones we have been able to have join on board,” Allen said. Allen says the class, while almost full, still has some pieces the staff wants to fill. “Offensive line is an area of focus, defensive line and could see another defensive back. Those are the three key areas. We are always looking for a playmaker on offense,” Allen said.