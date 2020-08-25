In the end, it was always about home.

Treylen “TJ” White knew an opportunity to play baseball at Indiana University would give him an opportunity to return to his baseball roots. Despite being a first baseman and outfielder for Dorman High School (SC), White cut his baseball teeth in Ohio, and recently spoke about his commitment to the Hoosiers program, and excitement to get to Bloomington.

“It really feels like home. I grew up playing baseball in the Midwest,” White told TheHoosier.com. “I was born in Spartanburg, SC. My parents attended Wofford University and both played basketball there. My mom’s job took us to Ohio, and in 2016, we moved back home to South Carolina from Ohio after living there for six years.”

White also garnered offers from Penn State, Florida International, South Florida and Stetson, but admitted there were too many positives with Indiana to overlook, when he committed in February.

“First, they have a really great academic program, considering I want to major in sports management. Secondly, Coach (Jeff) Mercer and his staff made me really feel at home. What intrigues me is the academic set up – having an academic advisor that travels with the baseball team,” White said.

White said he sees himself as a corner outfielder, possibly, playing some centerfield.

“The coaches spoke of my character and athleticism,” he said.