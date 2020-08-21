 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 21st
The Hoosier Daily: August 21st

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Race Thompson ready for expanded role on and off the floor

Possible revised winter season for Big Ten and what it means for IU

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

ALLEN, IU FOOTBALL PLOT A PATH FORWARD-- Hoosier Sports Report

5 questions to ask yourself if you’re a Big Ten parent planning to protest-- Crimson Quarry

With the fall season canceled, IU men’s soccer looks to the future-- Indiana Daily Student

USA Swimming Releases 2020-21 U.S. National Team Roster-- IU Athletics

Tom Allen Zoom Press Conference Transcript & Video-- IU Athletics

