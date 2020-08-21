TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 21st

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tweets of the Day

Archie Miller on renewing series w Kentucky:



"I do (think it will happen). Conversations fly through both offices at times... just in general it’s good for college basketball.” #iubb https://t.co/SsqlOF0FFj — Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 20, 2020

"Significant" is what Tom Allen calls tomorrow's vote by the NCAA Board of Governors on extended eligibility for Fall athletes. It would grant a 5th year of eligibility. #iufb — Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 20, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Indiana great, Quinn Buckner. A four-year #iubb captain from 1972-1976, Buckner commanded the floor during the greatest four-year stretch in @IndianaMBB history. Buckner also suited up for #iufb in 1972 & 1973, leading the team in INT’s both seasons. pic.twitter.com/tbZ3LgAy8k — IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) August 20, 2020

Promising 2020 #iufb season canceled, @CoachAllenIU wants the 2021 Big Ten season protected more than a winter/spring slate. https://t.co/9c3YioDZvL — rickbozich (@rickbozich) August 20, 2020

"It was a season that I've looked forward to."@CoachAllenIU knows it will be frustrating watching other conferences play football. But the IU head coach will "not blink." #iufb pic.twitter.com/MLDZl6Ds84 — The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) August 20, 2020

