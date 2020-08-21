TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 21st

The Hoosier Daily: August 21st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Race Thompson ready for expanded role on and off the floor
Possible revised winter season for Big Ten and what it means for IU
Tweets of the Day
Archie Miller on renewing series w Kentucky:— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 20, 2020
"I do (think it will happen). Conversations fly through both offices at times... just in general it’s good for college basketball.” #iubb https://t.co/SsqlOF0FFj
"Significant" is what Tom Allen calls tomorrow's vote by the NCAA Board of Governors on extended eligibility for Fall athletes. It would grant a 5th year of eligibility. #iufb— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 20, 2020
Marcelino Ball has made the @seniorbowl Top 250 List!#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE x #IUFB pic.twitter.com/xoiDUSYLom— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 20, 2020
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒕 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒘𝒂𝒚— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 19, 2020
𝑏𝑦 @kschwarb12#WhereStoriesPlay pic.twitter.com/H9947KVSHm
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Indiana great, Quinn Buckner. A four-year #iubb captain from 1972-1976, Buckner commanded the floor during the greatest four-year stretch in @IndianaMBB history. Buckner also suited up for #iufb in 1972 & 1973, leading the team in INT’s both seasons. pic.twitter.com/tbZ3LgAy8k— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) August 20, 2020
Promising 2020 #iufb season canceled, @CoachAllenIU wants the 2021 Big Ten season protected more than a winter/spring slate. https://t.co/9c3YioDZvL— rickbozich (@rickbozich) August 20, 2020
"It was a season that I've looked forward to."@CoachAllenIU knows it will be frustrating watching other conferences play football. But the IU head coach will "not blink." #iufb pic.twitter.com/MLDZl6Ds84— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) August 20, 2020
Headlines
ALLEN, IU FOOTBALL PLOT A PATH FORWARD-- Hoosier Sports Report
5 questions to ask yourself if you’re a Big Ten parent planning to protest-- Crimson Quarry
With the fall season canceled, IU men’s soccer looks to the future-- Indiana Daily Student
USA Swimming Releases 2020-21 U.S. National Team Roster-- IU Athletics
Tom Allen Zoom Press Conference Transcript & Video-- IU Athletics
----
