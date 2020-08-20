Big Ten conference officials are working on coming up with a revised schedule for the 2020 football season. After officially ending the conversation for fall football on Wednesday, Commission Kevin Warren is still holding out hope for a potential winter season.

The purpose? To make sure as many star players in the conference have a chance at playing before the NFL Draft, and the hope to not lose anymore with opting out of the season. The 2020 NFL Combine took place on Feb. 23 with the NFL Draft taking place from April 23-25. While the NFL hasn't announced if the draft will be pushed back, it is under consideration.

Since the Big Ten's announcement of the cancellation of the fall season, Big Ten coaches have been open about their disagreement with how things were handled. Numerous have spoken out, while others, Purdue's Jeff Brohm and Ohio State's Ryan Day, have even made a rough draft of what a revised schedule could look like.

In Jeff Brohm's draft, a proposed spring season with fall football in 2021 would look like the following:

Jan 16: Training camp

Feb 27: Start of Big Ten spring season

May 1: 6 team playoff / Big Ten Championship Game

A proposed winter season proposed by Ryan Day would look something like the follow:

Jan. 2: Start of Big Ten winter season

Feb. 6: Bye week for all teams

Feb. 27: Final weekend of the regular season

March 6: Big Ten Championship Game