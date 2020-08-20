This offseason has been anything but normal for every single college athlete across the country. For IU's Race Thompson, these past few months have been some of the most difficult but also life altering as well.

The junior forward burst on to the scene towards the end of last season, quickly becoming a fan favorite. With his hustle plays, hard work and high IQ, Thompson proved to be extremely critical to the team's success down the stretch. Now, not only is he going to step up his play on the court, but he will be looked at as a leader of the team as well.

"I feel like Race has stepped up tremendously this year and become more of an outspoken leader, whether that be on the court or off the court," Al Durham said. "Race has really stepped into a role of leadership with the younger guys and taken them under his wing – teaching them how to do certain things and showing them how we operate as a team. He's been doing very well. Race has really done a good job with that and stepped his game up and his communication up tremendously."

For a guy who averaged just 3.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season, taking on a leadership role isn't always the easiest. Thompson has missed almost as many games as he has played during his career in Bloomington, but fans and teammates saw what he brings to the table when healthy.