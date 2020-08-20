 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 20th
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-20 03:00:00 -0500') }}

The Hoosier Daily: August 20th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff
@jimmy_sutton3

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Wednesday's Mailbag: Kentucky, Pitt, Indiana, Duke, Seton Hall

IU football updates roster, jersey numbers

Indiana men's soccer hungry for season

Big Ten: Fall sports officially dead in 2020

Indiana Football: What fall practice will look like

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

SPRING-FALL FOOTBALL MODEL IN 2021 COULD SQUEEZE STRENGTH PROGRAMS-- Hoosier Sports Report

5 questions to ask yourself if you’re a Big Ten parent planning to protest-- Crimson Quarry

IU unveils new Jerry F. Tardy Center soccer training complex-- Indiana Daily Student

Quoted: Men's Soccer Fall Camp-- IU Athletics

