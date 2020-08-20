TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 20th

The Hoosier Daily: August 20th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Wednesday's Mailbag: Kentucky, Pitt, Indiana, Duke, Seton Hall
IU football updates roster, jersey numbers
Indiana men's soccer hungry for season
Big Ten: Fall sports officially dead in 2020
Tweets of the Day
August 19, 2020
With the B1G remaining mum the league's coaches are proposing plans. #iufb https://t.co/5UClILKwqt— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 19, 2020
In this letter is Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s most thorough and complete explanation to date (which really was not a high bar to clear) of the decision to postpone fall sports.— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) August 19, 2020
Notes decision will not be revisited. #iufb https://t.co/6UuBcf3YNp
The Shot » The Shooter: #WorldPhotographDay Edition#IUMS » @MissyMinear#IUBB » @MascharkaPhoto pic.twitter.com/JJF7loZYIa— Cuban Center (@CubanCenter) August 19, 2020
Another playoff start for Juwan Morgan #IUBB #TakeNote https://t.co/UamGA0wC8r— Maxwell Glenn (@maxwellsglenn) August 19, 2020
Headlines
SPRING-FALL FOOTBALL MODEL IN 2021 COULD SQUEEZE STRENGTH PROGRAMS-- Hoosier Sports Report
5 questions to ask yourself if you’re a Big Ten parent planning to protest-- Crimson Quarry
IU unveils new Jerry F. Tardy Center soccer training complex-- Indiana Daily Student
Quoted: Men's Soccer Fall Camp-- IU Athletics
