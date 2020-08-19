Indiana Football: What fall practice will look like
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Last week, the Big Ten announced that the conference would be cancelling its 2020 fall football season in favor of the possibility of resuming action in the spring of 2021. With Commissioner Kevin Warren issuing a statement on Wednesday, he put an end to the possibility of overturning the Big Ten's cancellation decision.
Up until Wednesday, however, Big Ten football programs didn't know what their schedules would look like in the fall.
According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, the NCAA DI Council passed the Football Oversight Committee’s recommendation on fall practice. For teams that saw their season cancelled, they will be allowed 12 hours of meetings/practice/workouts a week until their spring season would start. .
Indiana had been practicing for the past two months prior to the recent news, with a two-week pause to deal with positive COVID numbers.
Leading up to this decision, Indiana head coach Tom Allen was having to adjust on the fly as different regulations were added almost every week as new information was provided to teams.
"We've been doing more smaller groups, isolated individual things… trying to maximize field space," Allen told the media after the opening of fall practice. "We have protocols we have to follow on number of guys on the field, in the room, practice facility which has been challenging. Hours and hours and hours went into setting up for practice and we had to scrap all of that. Really been an interesting set of weeks leading up to this."
Now, Indiana will have to adjust again to new regulations set in place.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.