Last week, the Big Ten announced that the conference would be cancelling its 2020 fall football season in favor of the possibility of resuming action in the spring of 2021. With Commissioner Kevin Warren issuing a statement on Wednesday, he put an end to the possibility of overturning the Big Ten's cancellation decision. Up until Wednesday, however, Big Ten football programs didn't know what their schedules would look like in the fall. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, the NCAA DI Council passed the Football Oversight Committee’s recommendation on fall practice. For teams that saw their season cancelled, they will be allowed 12 hours of meetings/practice/workouts a week until their spring season would start. .

Indiana University Athletics