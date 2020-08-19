Players and coaches received news of the cancellation of the Big Ten fall football season in 2020 just last week, and despite many attempts to turn the ruling around, it looks like for now the cancellation will stand.

Indiana had been practicing for the past two months prior to the recent news, with a two-week pause to deal with positive COVID numbers.

There isn't a sound schedule from the Big Ten on how programs are proceeding with practice up to this point, but the conference is still trying to come to an agreement on scheduling for a spring season.

If a spring season commences, there will be some returning players with new numbers on the field. In addition to that, the Indiana football roster has been updated to reflect the entire 2020 recruiting class as well.