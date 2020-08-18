TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 18th

The Hoosier Daily: August 18th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Hoosiers in the NBA: Playoffs set to begin
Ranking the Contenders: Mason Miller
Tweets of the Day
Juwan Morgan is getting the start for the Utah Jazz today in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 17, 2020
Tip at 1:30 pm ET.
👏 @juwanmorgan https://t.co/knVNWlk0CU— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 17, 2020
An announcement will be made by ‘mid-September’ whether or not the college basketball season will start on time, per the NCAA. #iubb https://t.co/In6sfGlWFS— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 17, 2020
🎉 Happy birthday to these Hoosiers! pic.twitter.com/bXHEoSvQH8— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 17, 2020
Parents at several #BigTen schools are fighting back at commissioner Kevin Warren, demanding a fall football season. It can be done, they say. Many say they are "comfortable about playing in the fall.'' #iufb @si_ncaafb https://t.co/ngU9gw55Ji— Tom Brew (@tombrewsports) August 17, 2020
Headlines
FOUR-STAR WR JAQUEZ SMITH COMMITS TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report
#IUBase in the Pros Update-- IU Athletics
DIPRIMIO: Versatile Durham ‘Doing What’s Needed’ and More Notes-- IU Athletics
Indiana University Athletics Unveils Jerry F. Tardy Center at Armstrong Stadium-- IU Athletics
