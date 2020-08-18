 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 18th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-18 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: August 18th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff
@jimmy_sutton3

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://indystar.com
https://indystar.com

Seen on TheHoosier

Hoosiers in the NBA: Playoffs set to begin

Ranking the Contenders: Mason Miller

IU announces unveiling of Jerry F. Tardy Soccer Center

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

FOUR-STAR WR JAQUEZ SMITH COMMITS TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report

#IUBase in the Pros Update-- IU Athletics

DIPRIMIO: Versatile Durham ‘Doing What’s Needed’ and More Notes-- IU Athletics

Indiana University Athletics Unveils Jerry F. Tardy Center at Armstrong Stadium-- IU Athletics

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}