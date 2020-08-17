The facility will be two-floors that includes a VIP suite that overlooks Jerry Yeagley Field as well as a Little 500 bike track.

The new $7 million center will be a full service facility, with many amenities, where both the men's and women's soccer program will be able to train and meet.

Bloomington, Indiana –Indiana University Athletics unveiled the new $7 million Jerry F. Tardy Center at Armstrong Stadium to the IU men’s and women’s soccer teams Monday afternoon.

Made possible by a lead gift by Jeff and Margaret Jones, the Jerry F. Tardy Center at Armstrong Stadium provides the Hoosier soccer programs with elite training, meeting and team room spaces that are unsurpassed in intercollegiate soccer. In addition to the team-specific spaces, features and amenities, the facility also includes a spacious, second-floor VIP suite that overlooks Jerry Yeagley Field as well as a Little 500 bicycle support space that will be utilized in conjunction with the Little 500 bicycle races each spring.

The facility is named in honor of former IU Alumni Association President and CEO Jerry F. Tardy, who was an important figure in the growth of Indiana Soccer as well as a passionate supporter before his passing in 2001.

“This is a monumental day for Indiana Soccer and I’m excited about what it means for both of our programs moving forward,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. “I’m also thrilled that Jerry Tardy’s name will join those of Jerry Yeagley and Bill Armstrong on our world-class soccer facilities. All three were not only integral in building a soccer tradition that is unmatched on the collegiate level, but also in developing and supporting Indiana University’s legendary Little 500 bicycle races.

“I want to thank Jeff and Margaret Jones for their lead gift that enabled this project to come together, along with the many others who contributed generously to make this beautiful facility a reality.”

In addition to Monday’s unveiling to the teams, IU will host a virtual dedication of the Jerry F. Tardy Center at Armstrong Stadium in September.

“The Tardy Center is a wonderful addition to Armstrong Stadium and we are so thankful for the generosity and support from Jeff and Margaret Jones and many other donors who helped bring the project to life,” said IU Men’s Soccer Coach Todd Yeagley. “The new facility provides all the key components to help IU Soccer continue to grow and thrive in the years ahead. We want to thank all our IU Soccer alumni for establishing our proud tradition of excellence and their continued support. Bill Armstrong, Jerry Yeagley and Jerry Tardy all shared a special friendship and love for Indiana University. All three are honored at our soccer facility and their legacy will live on for future generations.”

“The new Tardy Center is a huge win for our student athletes, coaches, alumnae and the future of IUWS,” said IU Women’s Soccer Coach Erwin Van Bennekom. “It is one of the best soccer facilities in the country and it will give our players and coaches a great home to maximize our players’ development and performance. I’m very grateful to the project’s donors, the Yeagley family and our athletic administration for making this project a reality. The opening of the Tardy Center will help continue the rise of our program on a national scale, and help us attract top level student-athletes.”

The Jerry F. Tardy Center at Armstrong Stadium is a two-story structure located on the north side of the soccer facility. Among its features:

840-square foot second-floor event suite overlooking Jerry Yeagley Field; Spacious second-floor office suites for the men’s and women’s coaching staffs overlooking Jerry Yeagley Field; Interactive video displays that feature detailed historical recaps of past IU teams; A 900-square foot indoor warm-up room with turf; More than 1,500-square foot locker room and team lounge space for each team; The Pfau Champions Lobby, which highlights the storied histories for both programs; A satellite athletic training facility; More than 2,800 square feet of outdoor terrace space overlooking Jerry Yeagley Field.

Jeff & Margaret Jones’ commitment serves as a leadership gift towards the addition of the state-of-the-art facility at Armstrong Stadium. In addition to several other significant gifts, the support of Indiana Men’s & Women’s Soccer Alumni has been an integral part of this renovation. Former athletes have currently pledged over $200,000 towards named lockers within the facility. Alumni interested in naming a locker should contact the Varsity Club at varsity@indiana.edu.

All gifts supporting the renovation of Armstrong Stadium count toward the $3 billion campaign, For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign.For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign is taking place on all IU-administered campuses including IU Bloomington, IUPUI, IU East, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, IU South Bend and IU Southeast. The campaign will conclude in September 2020 to coincide with IU's bicentennial year celebration. To learn more about the campaign, its impact and how to participate, visit forall.iu.edu.