Hoosiers in the NBA: Playoffs set to begin
Eight former Indiana basketball players took part in the NBA restart in Orlando a little over two weeks ago. Now, with the NBA Playoffs set to begin on Monday, IU remains well represented in the NBA Bubble.
Despite a strong showing from Thomas Bryant, the Washington Wizards failed to make the playoffs, as did Yogi Ferrell and the Sacramento Kings. However, six other Hoosiers will begin their playoff run this week.
Here are the remaining Indiana players in Orlando.
Eastern Conference
1. OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors): Since arriving in the Bubble, Anunoby has put on a few strong showings, highlighted by his 23-point outing against the Lakers in the opening game. Altogether, he is averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and shooting 39 percent from deep. The Raptors ended the season as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and will match up against the Brooklyn Nets.
2. Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers): Originally, Oladipo wasn't expected to play in the NBA restart, but after a few scrimmages in Orlando, he decided to suit up for the remainder of the season. While he is still inconsistent since his return from injury, Oladipo has shown bits of his old self. On the season he is averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. The Indiana Pacers secured the No. 4 seed in the conference and will face off against the Miami Heat.
3. Romeo Langford (Boston Celtics): Langford continued to improve throughout his rookie season despite dealing with numerous injuries. Again, his defense is what kept him on the floor. He did, however, injure his wrist in one of the last games of the restart and is questionable for the first round of the playoffs. The Celtics are the No. 3 seed and will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.
Western Conference
1. Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets): Gordon played just two games in the NBA restart after recovering from an ankle injury he suffered at the beginning of the resumption of play. With Russell Westbrook out for what could be the entire first-round series, Gordon will play a significant role. On the season, Gordon is averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting just 31.7 percent from three. The Rockets are the No. 4 seed and will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
2. Noah Vonleh (Denver Nuggets): Vonleh continues to struggle finding a consistent role in the rotation with the emergence of Michael Porter Jr and Bol Bol. Vonleh has averaged 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on the season, but saw just 13 minutes of action in three games in the eight-game resumption in the Bubble. The Nuggets are the No. 3 seed and will take on the Utah Jazz.
3. Juwan Morgan (Utah Jazz): Escaping what could have been a serious knee injury a few games into the restart, Morgan returned to action for the Jazz. He has carved out a nice end of rotation role and has earned the trust of coach Quin Snyder. Morgan averages 1.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. The Jazz are the No. 6 seed and take on the Denver Nuggets in the first round.
