 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 15th
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-15 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: August 15th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

2022 Florida LB high on Hoosiers

2021 four-star forward Bryce Hopkins discusses IU, recruitment

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

PROFESSOR QUESTIONS WHETHER BIG TEN NEEDED TO SHUT DOWN FALL SPORTS-- Hoosier Sports Report

HEART ISSUES LINKED TO COVID-19 A BIG CONCERN IN ATHLETICS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Big Ten postponed fall sports to spring 2021. Now what?-- Indiana Daily Student

Despite Postponement, IU Football Glory Is There For the Taking-- IU Athletics

{{ article.author_name }}