TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 15th

The Hoosier Daily: August 15th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
2022 Florida LB high on Hoosiers
2021 four-star forward Bryce Hopkins discusses IU, recruitment
Tweets of the Day
Indiana President McRobbie stepping down on June 30, 2021. #iufb #iubb https://t.co/bbIwuzdCyv— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 14, 2020
Indiana recruit is now a 4-Star standout #iufb https://t.co/cxxNeroymt— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) August 13, 2020
Indiana recruit transfers down to IMG Academy for this prep season https://t.co/EfLP5rBxmJ— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) August 14, 2020
We. Don't. Blink. pic.twitter.com/xoUk3EATgI— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) August 14, 2020
The story of #iufb OL Brady Feeney's heart issues stemming from COVID-19 have been mentioned as a cautionary tale. https://t.co/jpFwAui3Wr— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) August 14, 2020
Headlines
PROFESSOR QUESTIONS WHETHER BIG TEN NEEDED TO SHUT DOWN FALL SPORTS-- Hoosier Sports Report
HEART ISSUES LINKED TO COVID-19 A BIG CONCERN IN ATHLETICS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Big Ten postponed fall sports to spring 2021. Now what?-- Indiana Daily Student
Despite Postponement, IU Football Glory Is There For the Taking-- IU Athletics
