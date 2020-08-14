After decommitting from Louisville last weekend, 2021 four-star forward Bryce Hopkins has been getting a multitude of high major attention. Since Sunday, Hopkins has received new offers from Oregon, Notre Dame and Providence, including attention from Kentucky and others as well.

The Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick forward has conducted multiple Zoom calls with programs this week including Kentucky, Providence and Indiana.

"The (Zoom) meeting was great," Hopkins told TheHoosier.com. "Since I’ve been up there for an unofficial visit, it was kind of review, and they just wanted to keep building our relationship. They went over the campus life, where they live, the academics, strength and conditioning, and game day atmosphere."