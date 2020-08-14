2022 Florida LB high on Hoosiers
The 2022 recruiting web from Indiana University has, again made its way to the sunshine state of Florida, with Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge, of Clearwater International Academy. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound inside linebacker, who is originally form Montreal, Quebec, Canada is high on the Hoosiers, telling TheHoosier.com that Indiana is in his top three of schools that have offered.
“I love the fact that Indiana is in the Big 10, one of the top two conferences in college football, and one of my friends back in Canada, Kervens Bonhomme, plays there so I would be comfortable," Kolenge said.
He also has offers from the likes of Maryland, Boston College, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Syracuse, Central Florida, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
He said he has heard from both defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and defensive grad assistant Seth McDonald.
“I see myself as an inside linebacker for my primary position at the next level, but I am pretty versatile. I can cover zone or man-to-man, and I can pass rush the quarterback," Kolenge said. "They like me a lot. They like how I play smart, my aggressive play, my speed from sideline to sideline, my play recognition and how I move for a big guy."
