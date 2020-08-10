TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 10th

The Hoosier Daily: August 10th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Whop Philyor looks to achieve big things in 2020
Battle of the Brands Notes: Duncomb, Kaufman shine plus other standouts
WATCH: Nick Sheridan talks offensive goals, expectations for 2020
Safety Daymon David weighing options in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, & SEC
Tweets of the Day
Hoosiers adjusting to new uncertainty about football this fall, plus note on true freshman DT Demarjhe Lewis picking up where he left off last spring #iufb https://t.co/WodcqcZo7n— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) August 9, 2020
August 10, 2020
Catching up with @IndianaMBB Trayce Jackson-Davis for @marchmadness365: https://t.co/M1QBRf1xgY— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) August 9, 2020
Go ⬆️ + get it.@Ty_Fry3 | #IUFB pic.twitter.com/ZCgFzGFe21— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 9, 2020
According to ESPN's reporting, Big Ten presidents "are ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season" and they want to know if other conferences "will fall in line with them." #iufb https://t.co/Z47nL2r420— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 9, 2020
Breaking down the costs related to IU's #COVID19 response. #iufb #iubb #iuwbb https://t.co/DPMAzIi4Km— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) August 9, 2020
Headlines
IU INCURS NEARLY $318K IN PANDEMIC-RELATED COSTS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Big Ten puts padded practices on hold-- Crimson Quarry
2020 Indiana Football Position Preview: Secondary-- The Hoosier Network
IU Focuses on ‘Today’-- IU Athletics
2020 #IUFB Fall Camp Central-- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.