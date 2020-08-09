WATCH: Nick Sheridan talks offensive goals, expectations for 2020
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
On Friday, Indiana football offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan discussed the first few days of fall camp, expectations for the offense and how COVID impacted the summer plans.
Sheridan took over for Kalen DeBoer this offseason following DeBoer's departure to Fresno State.
Indiana will travel for week one to take on Wisconsin on September 4th.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.