“Nobody in my family ever graduated from college. Me and my sister wanted to be the first. I love these boys to death, like they are my brothers. I don’t have any brothers, so they are my brothers,” said Philyor, adding he is looking forward to another season with the Hoosiers.

Speaking with members of the media Friday via Zoom, Philyor said he and his mother had several conversations about him returning to Bloomington and achieving something nobody else in his family has.

There was never any doubt in Whop Philyor’s mind about coming back for the 2020 season. After all, the Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver, who has made history and put his name in the football record books, wanted to make history of a different kind.

The news that he was coming back was music to the ears of head coach Tom Allen, offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and his teammates and fans. And, with no offseason workouts or practices in the spring, Philyor is ready to get out of his box and put on a show in a ten-game conference only schedule that kicks off Sept. 4 at Wisconsin and features Penn State the following week. Philyor told the media he has felt like the Tasmanian Devil from Looney Toons when he is in a box.

“I feel like the Tasmanian Devil, spinning in the box, not able to do anything. We can’t do anything because we have to quarantine," Philyor said. "When I was with my mom, she didn’t let me leave because she didn’t want to bring anything back.

"When they said all conference games, I thought that was probably the best thing that could happen. We have to compete every week with the best of the best. Every week, I’m ready and that is my focus. We are ready for whoever is on it."

Despite being away from the gridiron, Philyor made the most of his time and talents, getting involved in the Black Lives Matter movement and social justice issues. He told the media he was optimistic other programs within the Big Ten would follow the lead of the Hoosiers and get involved, and it was important to get out there and speak out.

“It was very important to let my voice be heard. I’m happy the staff is behind me because it's not doing anything but educating people more. If they see Coach Allen doing it, maybe they think it’s the right thing to do. Not everyone thinks Black Lives Matter. To See Coach Allen doing it, it really made me happy, it made me love him even more. They see Coach Allen doing it, maybe the coach at Ohio State, Coach (Ryan) Day, maybe he will be like Coach Allen is on board, let me get on board so I can have my player's on board. Then it's going to be a chain reaction. Ohio State doing it, Penn State doing it, people in football are going to educate people because everyone loves football. Maybe it is the right thing to do, maybe it is the right thing to care about someone other than myself?

"I was real happy that Coach Allen got onboard. He let me come into his office and explain myself. I was crying with this man, and if I cry in front of someone I love them and trust them, and I trust this man with my life. It's big that Coach Allen and the staff are behind us on this stuff. I am happy to be a part of Indiana and this LEO."