{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 03:00:00 -0500') }}

The Hoosier Daily: April 9

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Prospects to watch in the first Rivals100 of the 2022 class

Scouting Report: Aminu Mohammed

In-state OL Zen Michalski's recruitment is taking off, Indiana is involved

Olympic Gold Medalist Lilly King Joins ISB

IU Swim & Dive Coach Ray Looze joins ISB

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

PENIX BACK IN ‘THE STABLE’ PREPARING FOR ’20 SEASON -- Hoosier Sports Report

Breaking down the Hoosiers: QBs -- The Herald Bulletin

Video: Class of 2021 center Logan Duncomb junior season highlights -- Inside The Hall

----

{{ article.author_name }}