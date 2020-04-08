News More News
IU Swim & Dive Coach Ray Looze joins ISB

IU Swimming and Diving Head Coach Ray Looze joins the ISB show to talk about Lilly King's accomplishments, how the team is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and much more.

IU Athletics
IU Athletics

