The Hoosier Daily: April 6
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tom Allen continues recruiting momentum by promising more of the same
AMA: Charlie Miller discusses IUBB on TheHoosier.com
Tweets of the Day
Breaking News from IU:— Will Trubshaw (@Willtrubs) April 5, 2020
Freshman forward Jorie Allen has announced her intention to transfer from the program, according to a release. Allen was the 2019 Ms. Indiana Basketball and a key piece off the bench for the Hoosiers, appearing in all 32 games as a true freshman.#iuwbb
Ohio State guard Luther Muhammad has entered the transfer portal: https://t.co/r00j5NGIAR— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) April 5, 2020
He becomes the third player to transfer from the men's basketball program since the end of the season, joining DJ Carton and Alonzo Gaffney.
Rugby back in Australia. Had too much fun 😂🏉 pic.twitter.com/dRpiL30Wux— Sio (@Nofoagatotoa_) April 5, 2020
9 came out firing in ‘19. @themikepenix 𝘹 @nick_west15 | #BigPlaySunday pic.twitter.com/p0mAOKBrCS— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 5, 2020
Headlines
Here are the 13 boys basketball players selected as 2020 Indiana All-Stars -- Indianapolis Star
JORIE ALLEN TO TRANSFER FROM IU WOMEN -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU women’s basketball freshman Jorie Allen to transfer after one season -- Indiana Daily Student
Here’s how IU athletes are continuing to train amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- Indiana Daily Student
IU Basketball Annual Review Series: Three Things for Joey Brunk’s 2020-21 Season -- The Daily Hoosier
