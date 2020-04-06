News More News
other sports

The Hoosier Daily: April 6

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Tom Allen continues recruiting momentum by promising more of the same

AMA: Charlie Miller discusses IUBB on TheHoosier.com

AMA: Mitchell Paige discusses IUFB on TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Here are the 13 boys basketball players selected as 2020 Indiana All-Stars -- Indianapolis Star

JORIE ALLEN TO TRANSFER FROM IU WOMEN -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU women’s basketball freshman Jorie Allen to transfer after one season -- Indiana Daily Student

Here’s how IU athletes are continuing to train amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- Indiana Daily Student

IU Basketball Annual Review Series: Three Things for Joey Brunk’s 2020-21 Season -- The Daily Hoosier

----

