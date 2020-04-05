Former Indiana forward Charlie Miller will join TheHoosier.com in an Ask Me Anything hour, opening himself up to TheHoosier.com subscribers on the premium football forum at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday evening.

Playing from 1994-98, Miller saw some of the last days of former head coach Bob Knight in Bloomington and totaled 810 points in 126 career games.

Stay tuned for the live link to the forum thread Miller will be speaking on.

The Hoosier.com is running a 60-day free trial for new subscribers. Start your trial today with the link below and talk with Miller and former Indiana football wide receiver Mitchell Paige on Sunday night.